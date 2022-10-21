Don’t be hopeless about Nigeria’s situation, Ooni tells youths





.

….Babalola warns against varsities’ proliferation

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado Ekiti

A frontline traditional ruler in Nigeria and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has advised Nigerian youths not to despair, saying the current challenges confronting the nation were momentary and a passing phase in which the country will emerge stronger and better.

Oba Ogunwusi admonished the youths to focus on the bigger picture, utilize their potential optimally, be creative, and deploy their God-given talents to develop the country, and take it beyond the current position.

Similarly, the founder of Afe Babalola University, Chief Afe Babalola(SAN), urged the youths to work assiduously and halt the drift in the education standard in the country, saying no nation progresses beyond the qualities of its productive population.

The prominent monarch spoke at ABUAD,on Friday, during the 10th Convocation ceremonies of the private university held at the Ado Ekiti campus of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper