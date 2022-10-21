Kogi joins oil-producing state, gets derivation allocation





Kogi has finally joined the league of oil-producing states in Nigeria as it received the first derivation allocation from the Federation Account.

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, Information Commissioner, disclosed this shortly after the State Executive Council Meeting at Government House, Kogi.

Fanwo said that Gov Yahaya Bello, who dropped the cheering news during the meeting, assured residents of his administration’s determination to continue to record more wins for the state.

“It’s on record that this administration has recorded many giant strides in various sectors covering the thematic areas of our governor’s New Direction Blueprint.

“This new breakthrough in the “derivation allocation will no doubt make us do more for our people.

“On breaking the news, our governor said he was so elated to announce to the good people of Kogi State that the administration has received our first derivation allocation as an Oil Producing State.”

“This announcement is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper