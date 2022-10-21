Man ‘summons’ ex-girlfriend with millipedes for reneging on marriage promise





By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

There was mild drama, yesterday, at Atimbo, Calabar Municipal Local Government Area, in Cross River State, following the invasion of an apartment by a colony of millipedes sent by an ex-lover (man) to a lady who reneged on her promise to marry him after seeing her through school.

Vanguard gathered that the millipede-infested apartment at 4, Orok Effiom Street off Atimbo belonged to a middle-aged lady and the colony of millepedes was a traditional way of “summons.”

The colony of millipedes spiritually sent was also accompanied by a letter stating the reason they (millipedes) were sent to the lady’s apartment.

An eyewitness, who didn’t want his name in print, said: “She refused to marry the man who saw her through the university, when she got back as a graduate she started behaving funny to the man.

“From what we heard, she told her ex-lover that she can no longer marry him because she cannot end up with an illiterate…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper