N433.1m tax default: BIRS unseals JED offices in Benue





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Executive Chairman of the Benue State Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi has directed the unsealing of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company, JED, in the state following an agreement between the two organisations for further negotiations over unpaid taxes.

It would be recalled that in June this year, the Executive Chairman led an enforcement team that sealed the business and administrative offices of JED in parts of the state over unpaid accumulated PAYE/Withholding taxes and levies amounting to over N433.1million.

According to a statement by the Media Assistant to the Executive Chairman, Jacob Suswam, Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi granted the unsealing of the offices when she received the new Managing Director of the company, Engr. Abdu Mohammed who Friday visited her at the headquarters of the service in Makurdi.

Receiving the delegation Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi said “when businesses don’t thrive revenue for the state will go…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper