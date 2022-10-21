NDDC: No more Interim Administrators, PANDEF tells Buhari





By Henry Umoru

THE Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by the South South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, put in place a substantive management and governing board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NNDC in line with the Act establishing the interventionist agency.

Rising from its extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Friday, PANDEF while describing the appointment of Interim Administrators for the NDDC as awful, said that the people of the Niger Delta are tired of having Administrators rather than substantive management running the affairs of the agency.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Thursday sacked the Interim Administrator of NDDC, Effiong Akwa and directed the most senior director in the commission, Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, to take over the affairs.

In a Communique at the end of the meeting, the group said, “PANDEF received news of the sack of Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa, interim administrator of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper