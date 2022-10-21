Nigeria among world’s most climate vulnerable countries, says Llewellyn-Jones





By Jimoh Babatunde

The British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Ben Llewellyn-Jones, has disclosed that Nigeria is among the top 10 of the world’s most climate vulnerable countries, though contributing one per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

He made this known at a Media Dialogue in commemoration of the International Day for Climate Action organised by the Deputy British High Commissioner in collaboration with Sterling One Foundation recently.

The theme of the Day was “The Transition to a Circular Economy- Partnerships to Solve Pressing Challenges.”

Llewellyn-Jones said that Coastal states face extensive risks from storm surges, with inland flooding and pollution prevalent in the Niger Delta region; gully erosion in the southeast, and chronic aridity and riverine flooding in the North.

He said that the middle-belt is at risk to aridity, compounded by high-tensions between farmers and pastoralists (land rights, water access).

Source: Vanguard Newspaper