Release Nnamdi Kanu, S-East Senate Caucus urges Buhari

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

•As FG appeals judgment discharging him

THE South East Caucus of the Senate  has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the Appeal Court Order  and as a matter of urgency,  release  the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The South East Senate  Caucus also urged  the Federal Government not to  appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court, just as the Senators advised the  Presidency to utilise the opportunity presented by the Appeal Court ruling and consider political solution in nipping in the bud, the lingering problem in the interest of the country’s unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

However, the statement came  after Nigeria’s Federal Government on Wednesday had  allegedly filed an appeal at the Supreme Court against the judgment of  the Court of Appeal which favoured the IPOB leader.

In a statement yesterday, the Caucus cautioned that resorting to the Supreme Court would ignite varied…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

