Release Nnamdi Kanu, S-East Senate Caucus urges Buhari





Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

•As FG appeals judgment discharging him

THE South East Caucus of the Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the Appeal Court Order and as a matter of urgency, release the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The South East Senate Caucus also urged the Federal Government not to appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court, just as the Senators advised the Presidency to utilise the opportunity presented by the Appeal Court ruling and consider political solution in nipping in the bud, the lingering problem in the interest of the country’s unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

However, the statement came after Nigeria’s Federal Government on Wednesday had allegedly filed an appeal at the Supreme Court against the judgment of the Court of Appeal which favoured the IPOB leader.

In a statement yesterday, the Caucus cautioned that resorting to the Supreme Court would ignite varied…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper