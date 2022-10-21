U-17 WWC: Nigeria eye semi-final berth in tough USA test





The Nigeria women’s U-17 team, Flamingoes will on Friday battle it out with United States of America as they seek to book their first ever appearance in the semis of the competition.

The Nigerian ladies bounced back from an opening defeat against Germany to trash New Zealand and Chile as they finished runners-up in Group B.

Having failed to reach the semi-finals in six previous editions, the Flamingoes will set out to achieve the impossible, ending the country’s 14-year wait for a last-four berth in the competition.

The USA ended up winners of Group A with seven points after winning two, drawing one, and losing none of their games.

The Yanks will be looking at reaching the semis for the first time since 2008 when they finished as runners-up at the inaugural edition in New Zealand

The match is scheduled for the DY Patil Stadium and will kick-off 12pm Nigeria time.

Flamingoes Head Coach, Bankole Olowookere said that the quarter finals is not the end of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper