Who succeeds Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister?





Kemi Badenoch, Rishi Sunak

By Biodun Busari

As Liz Truss resigned as the United Kingdom Prime Minister on Thursday, a new leadership contest will take place within a week.

Despite Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer’s call for a general election that could bring his party into power, there are familiar and unfamiliar politicians from Conservative Party that may throw in their hats to succeed Truss who spent 45 days in office.

Read also: Boris Johnson, Kemi Badenoch eye PM’s job following Truss’ exit

Graham Brady, the Conservative official responsible for the process, announced the candidates to replace Truss will need at least 100 nominations from Conservative Members of Parliament (MPs).

BBC reports that if more than one candidate meets that threshold, they will be put to the Conservative members in an online ballot, with the new PM to be announced on Friday, October 28.

Here are politicians that may contest and be the new UK PM: