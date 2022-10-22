2023: A-Ibom cleric advises electorate against voting  cultist as governor





.

By Harris Emanuel

A prominent cleric in Akwa Ibom State Revd. Richard Peters has urged the people to prayerfully scrutinize whoever they want to vote for as a governor in the 2023 elections with a view to ensure that the person was not suspected cultist.

It could be recalled that the body of venerable clergies in the state popularly called ‘Fathers of Faith’ had at different fora said Akwa Ibom would never be governed by a cultist without mentioning any name.

Re-echoing the stance of the fathers of faith in an interview with our correspondent on Wednesday, Peters who doubles as a Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Media and a senior priest I’m African Church, said Akwa Ibomites would never vote out of sentiment, but on conviction of the candidate’s competence and track records.

The cleric lamented that some youths in the villages have been cajoled to join cultism for election purposes with juicy promises saying that the people should not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper