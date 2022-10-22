Army gives reasons for special operation in Abia





By Steve Oko

The Nigerian Army has shed more light on why it embarked on special operation in Abia State, saying it was not meant to create panic among law-abiding citizens.

Commander, 14 Brigade Ohafia, Brig. Gen. A.M Adetuyi, who gave the insight during the formal flag-off of the exercise Friday at Amekpu Ohafia, explained that the objective of the operation was to help improve security in the state ahead of the Yuletide.

The Army chief also said the special operation nicknamed ” Golden Dawn ll” which commenced since October 2, was to help prepare soldiers and other security agencies participating in the exercise, for the forthcoming general elections.

Gen. Adetuyi said the operation was one of the military exercises initiated by the Army Headquarters across the country “at this period of the year.”

His words: “It is tailored towards enhancing the security of law abiding citizens in Abia State during the yuletide season and electioneering period in preparation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper