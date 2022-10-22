Buhari travels to South Korea to attend First World Bio Summit





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday depart Abuja for Seoul, South Korea to participate in the First World Bio Summit, 2022.

Jointly organized by the Government of the Republic of Korea and the World Health Organisation (WHO), the two-day Summit (October 25-26), has the theme: ‘The Future of Vaccine and Bio-Health.’

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said Nigeria was invited to the Summit based on her selection with five other African countries by WHO and the European Union (EU) during the last EU-African Summit in Brussels, Belgium in February this year for mRNA technology transfer and Global Training Hub for Bio-manufacturing of vaccines on the African continent.

According to the statement, also expected to feature at the World Bio Summit are CEOs of global vaccine and Biologics companies who will share and shape ideas on the theme believing that “global health security…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper