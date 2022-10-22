Christian Youths to Govt: Produce attackers of Apostle Suleman or face nationwide protest





The National Youth Wing of the Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has condemned, in the strongest terms, the assassination attempt on the Apostle of Restoration, Apostle Johnson Suleman and the gruesome murder of seven members of his entourage and security aides.

CAN said it is shocked at the attempted assassination of the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide and his family

In a statement signed by its National President, Youth Wing of CPFN/PFN NIGERIA, Very Rev Edward Obumneme Joseph JP on Saturday, the youth wing of CAN Noted that the constitution provides for the protection of every citizen’s life.

The group also said that it would not fold it’s hands and watch great men of God like Apostle Suleman who speak truth and preach against the evils and injustices in the land being attacked with the sole aim of trying to make them keep quiet.

According to the statement, “section 33(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper