Corruption is the bedrock of 2022 devastating floods – Cleric

Corruption is at the bedrock of flooding which devastated many states in the country in 2022.

The declaration was made in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday by a cleric, Imam Fuad Adeyemi at a one-day capacity-strengthening workshop for imams and Islamic scholars on the need to join in the anti-corruption crusade.

Adeyemi said if most states affected by the floods had deployed the “Ecological Fund’’ allocated to them regularly by the Federal Government to address environmental concerns, the effect would have been minimised.

He expressed regret that it had become evident that the Ecological Fund had not been put to judicious use in most of the states.

Adeyemi reassure, however, that Nigeria remained “the best country created on earth by Almighty God’’.

The cleric, the National Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, also challenged Imams and leaders of the Islamic faith to ensure that they did not depend on others to make their livelihoods.

He stressed that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper