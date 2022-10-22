Delta Gov Poll: S’Court affirms Oborevwori as PDP candidate





.

*Edevbie congratulates him, says it’s over

*Be magnanimous in victory, Okowa tells Oborevwori

By Emma Amaize, Festus Ahon & Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Supreme Court, on Friday, affirmed the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Sherrif Oborevwori, as the bonafide candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the forthcoming governorship election in Delta State.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel led by Justice Amina Augie, dismissed an appeal that was lodged against Oborevwori by an aggrieved governorship aspirant of the PDP in the state, Olorogun David Edevbie.

Meanwhile, Olorogun David Edevbie who lost his bid to become the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship standard-bearer has congratulated Oborevwori on his victory even as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa urged the winner to be magnanimous in victory by carrying everybody along in the scheme of things.

Edevbie, in a statement released by his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper