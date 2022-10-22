Flood disaster in Nigeria deeply saddening — King Charles III





King Charles III, the British monarch, has described the devastating floods that have ravaged the country in recent months as deeply saddening

In a condolence message to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, the British monarch said he and his wife were “deeply saddened” about the situation. He sympathised with victims, adding that his thoughts were with those working to support the recovery efforts

His statement reads: “Your Excellency, Dear Mr President, I wanted you to know how deeply saddened both my wife and I are to hear of the many people who have lost their loved ones and whose lives have been so dreadfully affected as a consequence of the devastating floods across Nigeria.

“We remember with the greatest affection our visits to Nigeria and the kindness of the people we met.

“However inadequate this may be under such tragic circumstances, our most heartfelt sympathy is with all those who have suffered so much, and our thoughts are with those…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper