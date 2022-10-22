Group gives FG 14 -day ultimatum to withdrawal National Honours from Teni, Tuface, Burna Boy others 





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

As ripples over the recent national honours award given to sone Nigerians are yet to settle, a group under the aegis of Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vises Initiative, CAACASVI, has petitioned the Federal Government, urging it to review some of the award on some personalities.

CAACASVI in a letter on Friday addressed to the Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume and copied to President Muhammadu Buhari, titled ‘Appraisal and Demand on 2022 National Honours Award’, said a rigorous review of the award should be carried out in line with extant rule governing the National Merit Award.

The letter signed by Comrade Olumuyiwa Onlede

Executive Director, CAACASVI, stated that the outcome of the review must lead to stripping off some of the awardees of their award.

Among those the group wants their award to be stripped off are Teni, Tuface Idibia, Burma Boy and Ezra Olubi.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper