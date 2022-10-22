I’ll tackle flooding in Kogi, other states — Kachikwu 





By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mr Dumebi Kachikwu has promised to tackle perennial flood menace rocking Kogi and other states in Nigeria.

Kachukwu made this promise while speaking at a town hall meeting ahead of the commencement of the party’s campaign in Lokoja, the Kogi state Capital.

Kachikwu while commiserating with the victims and families of those who lost their lives and property due to flooding stressed the need to start re-planning by going back to the basis where the nation got it wrong.

“We cannot allow our people to continue to suffer hardships; this flood has cost us billions, several lives lost, farmlands and property destroyed.

“We must start thinking differently. We must know what we have and what we can do with the available resources,” he said.

According to him, the country needs experts who would examine the flood patterns to understand the gravity of flooding in every…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper