Movies to watch this weekend





By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Got no plans this weekend, why don’t you chill at home or hit the cinemas this weekend with a friend and watch a movie?

We got a few you would like.

1. Bullet Train

Genre: Action, crime, thriller

Bullet train is about an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after a lot of jobs have gone off the rails. However, the assassin gets a new mission on the world’s fastest train.

Starring; Brad Pitt, Joey King, Benito “Bad Bunny” Ocasio, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sandra Bullock, and many more.

Movie length: 2 hours and 6 minutes.

It is currently available in Cinemas and on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Nope

Genre: Horror, thriller, sci-fi

Two siblings running a ranch discover something from the skies above, while the owner of a theme park across them tries to profit from a mystery beyond human knowledge.

Cast: Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira, Michael Wincott, Keith…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper