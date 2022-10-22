My administration has delivered quality projects to all zones in Oyo —Makinde





…promises more if re-elected

…as gov leads Guild of Editors on inspection of various projects

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Saturday, led members of the Nigerian Guild Of Editors around some various projects undertaken by his administration, declaring that his focus is to move the state from accelerated development to sustainable growth if he is re-elected as governor in 2023.

He stated that this vision lies behind the Omituntun 2.0, noting that the government has, in the last three years, focused on putting in place policies and projects that have not only helped in repositioning the state but in also lifting the people from poverty to prosperity.

While addressing members of the NGE, when he hosted them at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, Makinde said that the he will leave the state in better shape if re-elected.

He said that the government would move on to sustain the developments…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper