Okowa congratulates Wike on public service award





Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Rivers counterpart, Nyesom Wike, on the conferment of the Award of Excellence in Public Service on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Wike was bestowed with the distinguished award in Infrastructure Delivery in recognition of his outstanding accomplishments in the development of Rivers State.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday in Asaba, Okowa hailed Wike for his tremendous contributions and sterling infrastructural development of the state.

According to him, Wike has transformed Rivers with various life-changing projects embarked upon by his administration.

He said that the governor’s strides in Rivers were visible to all, even critics, adding that Wike had performed superlatively for the state and country, and, therefore, deserved to be honoured with the prestigious award.

“On behalf of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper