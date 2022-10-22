Wave from Peter Obi encouraging me  — Sunny Ofehe, Delta State YPP gov’ship candidate





Reels out agenda for Delta

How June 12 protest forced me out to Netherlands at 23 with only $5 in my pocket, no passport, no visa

• I took N/Delta environmental challenges to Dutch, European parliaments, Italian Senate, United Nation plenary session

•Can’t imagine some Nigerians are still supporting APC

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Comrade Sunny Ofehe is the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives

Party (YPP) in Delta State for the forthcoming 2023 general elections. The

circumstances of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election forced him out of Nigeria at 23 years old to the Netherlands where he went without an international passport, visa and had only $5 in his pocket. That was almost 27 years ago. In this exclusive interview with Saturday Vanguard in Abuja, he shares his pains and gains, saying he has seen the world’s best in political leadership and is ready to put his State on the world map if elected to lead.

You are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper