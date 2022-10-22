We now contend with snakes for dry land — Flood victims recount ordeals, cry for help





•I’ve been living by the roadside with my family for past 9 days — Resident

•My entire house taken over by flood, my family now refugees

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa & Peter Duru, Makurdi

Though flooding is a perennial natural phenomenon in the country, this year’s flood has assumed a crisis situation, causing untold hardship and suffering to residents. According to Nigerian authorities, over 600 people have died and 1.3 million others were displaced by the flood.

The United Nations, on its part, expressed worry over the impact of flooding in Nigeria which has affected the lives of more than 2.8 million men, women and children. UN Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference at the UN headquarters in New York that “We are gravely concerned that the flooding will worsen the already alarming food insecurity and malnutrition situation in Nigeria. More than 440,000 hectares of farmland have been partially or totally damaged at a time when more…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper