Why NDDC failed under APC – Okowa￼





Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday said Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other institutions of government failed under the All Progressives Congress (APC))-led Federal Government because they lacked knowledge of their mandate.

Okowa stated this in his remarks at the Edo State PDP Presidential Campaign held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

He said that PDP made a great choice in Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate because of his knowledge of governance and challenges bedevilling the country.

Okowa stressed that NDDC and other government agencies failed to deliver on their mandate for the people due largely to ignorance and ineptitude.

According to him, the PDP has made a great choice for the people of the Niger Delta because Atiku Abubakar understands the problems in the region.

“He knows all the states in the Niger Delta and it was during his time as Vice President…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper