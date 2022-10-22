Why raising next generation of farmers is non-negotiable





.

By Chioma Obinna

Undoubtedly, gains in productivity and technological advances have contributed to more efficient resource use and improved food safety but major concerns exist.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, FAO, in its report tagged: “The future of food and agriculture and challenges, Trends and Challenges”, hunger and extreme poverty have been reduced globally since the 1990s but despite undeniable progress in reducing rates of undernourishment and improving levels of nutrition and health, almost 800 million people are chronically hungry and 2 billion suffer micronutrient deficiencies.

However, the FAO Director-General, José Graziano da Silva in its executive summary noted that under a ‘business-as-usual’ scenario, without additional efforts to promote pro-poor development, some 653 million people would still be undernourished in 2030. Today, critical parts of food systems are becoming more capital-intensive,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper