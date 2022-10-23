Allegations of compromise in vehicle auction process baseless — Customs





The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has denied claims of compromise in the auctioning of overtime cargoes, particularly vehicles.

The National Public Relations Officer of the service, Deputy Comptroller Timi Bomodi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said the fact that bidding for vehicles was not as frequent as expected did not amount to compromise.

He said there were procedures to having full authority to dispose of seized cargoes, adding that the service would follow such procedures to the latter to avoid any breach.

“All these seizures that are made as a result of long stay at the port among other reasons, have prescribed ways of disposing them.

“If you make seizures, you have to seek condemnation in court.

“It is after the condemnation that you have the authority to auction them out,” he said.

Bomodi said, “all these things are stated by law and as a service we are mindful of falling short of the…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper