APC expels Ex -Rep, former Abia commissioner over anti party activities





By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA-The All Progressives Congress ,APC, Abia State, has expelled a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Uzo Azubuike and a former commissioner for Finance in the state, Hon. Obinna Oriaku, over alleged anti-party activities.

The expulsion was made known at the weekend in a statement signed by the Abia APC chairman, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, secretary, Chief Chidi Avajah and chairman of Disciplinary Committee, Barr. Paul Nwabuisi.

Both party chieftains were members of the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, before they defected to APC. Under the PDP, Azubuike served as Deputy Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly before he was elected to the House of Representatives where he represented Aba North /Aba South federal constituency.

Oriaku served as Commissioner for Finance during Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu’s first tenure and defected to the APC where he ran for the governorship ticket during the May 26, 2022 primary.

In the statement, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper