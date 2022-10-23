Barcelona vs Athletic Club: We expect a complicated game – Xavi





Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez says that his team are expecting a complicated game as usual from Athletic Bilbao in the Liga Santander on Sunday.

During a press conference held on Saturday afternoon, Xavi admitted the pressure to win every game in Barcelona, and that includes the tie against Bilbao.

“There is always pressure here, this is Barcelona,” Xavi detailed in his pre-match press conference. “You have to be competitive and win.

“Tomorrow another great team arrives, they’re an intense and physical opponent but we have to win again tomorrow.”

Barcelona bounced back against Villareal at midweek after losing 3-1 to Real in the El-Clasico and held to a 2-2 draw by Inter at the Camp Nou.

They are currently six points behind league leaders Real Madrid and will be looking at closing the gap to three when they square up against Ernesto Valverde’s Bilbao at the Camp Nou on Sunday night.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper