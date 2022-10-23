Consequences of ABP in ruins after floods





By Dele Sobowale

“We have met with the CBN. We submitted detailed complaints about our experience with the programme [ABP]. It is a failure and many farmers across the state [Ogun] share my opinion” – Biodun Ogunjimi, Ogun State Secretary of the Farmers Council Association of Nigeria, FCAN.

The only alarmingconclusion anyone can reach after reading an investigative report on Ogun State farmers participating in the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, ABP, is that Nigerians must brace up for food scarcity and mass starvation on an unprecedented scale in history. The failed expectations from the introduction of ABP were already felt before the massive floods now ravaging several states.

The apparent failure of ABP nationwide was already underway before the floods. That catastrophe has only finished the demolition jobs which programme inadequacies, poor implementation and the ubiquitous corruption have done on ABP – one of the programmes which the Buhari government…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper