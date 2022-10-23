FLOOD: Shutdown campaigns, show compassion to victims, Onuesoke tells Political parties





.. cries out, says victims are suffering

By Festus Ahon

Chieftain of the Peoples ’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has urged political parties to shutdown campaign activities and show compassion and empathy to the people by providing shelter, food items, medical support and other psychological support for displaced persons to enable them overcome these trying times.

Onuesoke who stated this while chatting with newsmen in Abuja over report of the worsening condition of the flood currently sweeping across several states of the federation, cried out for help for flood victims across the country. He lamented that the ravaging flood has brought unbearable pain, distress, and losses to not only the flood victims but also those residing along the flood route.

He said: “The flood situation is getting worse even more than what we experienced in 2012. The floods, which have affected 30 out of the 36 states in the country, have displaced 1.3 million persons,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper