Kumuyi identifies forgiveness as panacea for peace, unity in the society





By Sam Eyoboka

THE General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi has identified forgiveness as panacea for peace and unity in the church and society.

The man of God said even though there are offences that can leave a deep cut in people’s hearts, there is always need for anybody who feels offended by actions of another person, to take the initiative for reconciliation and forgiveness.

Pastor Kumuyi who preached during Monday Bible study on the topic, “Forgiveness in the fellowship of the father’s family”, emphasized that people should go beyond seeking for forgiveness from human to seeking forgiveness from God as that is the surest path to heaven.

The Deeper Life founder who drew his reading from Matthew 18:15-17, urged Christians to stay within the confine of their fellowship to settle any case they have with fellow Christians.

He added that if such a believer neglects all entreaties initiated for reconciliation,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper