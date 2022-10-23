Muslim-Muslim Ticket: CAN cracks over Tinubu’s campaign list





.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Cracks in the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) were visible last week in the ranks of the religious organisation.

It had to do with CAN’s position on overt partisanship and the same-faith presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the leadership of the apex Christian body rose to the occasion with a sense of urgency to mend the cracks and de-escalate the situation which threatened to tear the house apart.

It commenced an investigation into the real motive behind a leaked ‘revised list’ of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, which featured the names of at least eight senior officers and members of CAN.

Among them are the Assistant General Secretary of CAN, Apostle Biodun Sanyaolu, who was recruited as Deputy Coordinator, Stakeholder Relations; Lagos State CAN Chairman, Bishop Stephen Adegbite (member); National Director, Legal and Public Affairs Directorate of CAN, Barr. Comfort…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper