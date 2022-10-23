NDLEA nabs 4 wanted kingpins over 16 tons of illicit drugs in Lagos, Abuja





“”Others arrested in Edo, Kano, Ondo, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Two ladies and two men wanted in connection with over 16,000 kilograms (16 tons) of illicit drugs intercepted in Lagos, Abuja and Netherlands top the list of arrests by operatives of the National Drug law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA in parts of the country in the past week.

Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi who made this known in Abuja said, “In Lagos, anti-narcotics officers who have been on the trail of 48-year-old Aro Aderinde for weeks arrested him on Sunday 16th October over his involvement in the export of 3,149kgs cannabis sativa concealed in coconut fibres via container number MSKU 1820587.

“In the same vein, two women: Hauwawu Bashiru and Basirat Adebisi Yahaya linked to the attempt to export 90 kilograms of methamphetamine through Pastor Anietie Okon Effiong of Promise of Zion Church, Oron, Akwa Ibom state, were equally arrested in Lagos and moved to Uyo to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper