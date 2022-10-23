NEMA receives 542 stranded Nigerians from UAE





The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 542 stranded Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mr Manzo Ezekiel, Head, Press Unit, NEMA, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on board Max Air Charted flight at 4:29 a.m.

He added that the returnees included 79 males, 460 females and three infants.

He added that the returnees were screened by health officials, profiled by various relevant agencies and cleared by the Nigerian Immigration Service, before being given a token to aid their transportation to their destinations by NEMA.

Earlier, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, NEMA, who officially received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government, admonished them to learn from their experiences and be law abiding citizens.

Ahmed, who was represented by the Director of Finance and Account of the agency, Mr Sani Jiba, added that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper