‘Obi-Datti begins door-to-door, markets campaign’





Chief Joemartins Uzodike, Coordinator, Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Presidential Campaign Council in Anambra, on Sunday called on all the support groups to begin door-to-door and market campaign for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Uzodike made the call when he received members of Associates of Peter Obi (APO), a political pressure group, in his Awka-Etiti county home, Idemili South Local Government Area Anambra, on Sunday.

APO is the umbrella of members of different political parties rooting for Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti as next president and vice president of Nigeria in 2023.

Uzodike, former Commissioner for Information in Anambra and long-standing political associate of Mr Obi, said the council adopted door-to-door and market campaign strategy for effective result.

He said it was through inter person communication that majority of Nigerians would understand the good plans of the presidential candidate of Labour party.

Uzodike said, so…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper