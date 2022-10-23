We don’t need a fair-weather personality as President — Ekungba





.

Says: BAT Ambassadors are everywhere in Nigeria

By Ishola Balogun

The Interim National Coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, BAT Ambassadors, Chief Jamiu Afolabi Ekungba has said that Nigeria at this point needs a man who can consistently follow ideas agreed upon, especially in the execution of his released manifesto and not a fair-weather personality who consistently jump from boat to boat to suit his personal desire or those of his cohorts.

In a chat with newsmen on activities of BAT Ambassadors, Chief Ekungba stated that the joint ticket of Tinubu/Shettima has practical and demonstrable evidence of performance which if allowed to be replicated at the national level will soon produce the Nigeria of our dream.

“We see in the joint ticket Tinubu and Shettima practical and demonstrable evidence of performance which if allowed to be replicated at the national level will in the shortest possible time produce the Nigeria of our dream. “We need a man with the courage…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper