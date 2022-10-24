2023: APC’ll win all elective positions in Delta, Omo-Agege vows





.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DEPUTY Senate President and 2023 All Progressive Congress, APC governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Monday, vowed that his party would win all elective positions in the state in the forthcoming general election.

Omo-Agege who spoke at the inauguration of the APC campaign organisation in Asaba, said; “since 1999 when democracy returned, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been winning the state and forming government.”

Accusing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of holding the State hostage in the past seven years with under development, Omo-Agege; “we must take back our dear state from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who with his cohorts, have held our state hostage.

“After over seven years of Okowa, one thing we all agree on is that there is a huge gap between the funds Delta State received, generated and borrowed; even recklessly, and what Okowa’s government has done.

“This has left our state seriously undermined in so many ways…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper