Atiku eager to serve Nigerians — PDP Chieftain





.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta, Chief Fred Majemite, on Sunday threw his support behind the Presidential Candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Majemite said Abubakar is always eager to serve the country due to his understanding of the nation’s problems.

Majemite said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He explained that against some perceptions in the public, the PDP candidate is not a desperate politician.

He explained that the candidate had contested for the same office in the past because he is still eager to serve Nigerians.

“You know in politics once you have been beaten by the bug and you really want to prove a point that you will do better, you continue to be involved.

“Atiku Abubakar is eager to serve not desperate, hence his constant interest to be president of the country.

“If he was desperate, he had an option to be president after former President Olusegun Obasanjo…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper