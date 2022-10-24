Badagry attack: Jandor should stop heating up polity – Lagos APC warns





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, Lagos chapter, has cautioned the state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governoship candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor from heating up the political polity in the quest for realising his personal ambition.

The party made the remarks in a statement by it’s Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo in reaction to the allegations that APC sponsored the suspected thugs on Jandor’s campaign team at Badary area of the state on Sunday.

According to Oladejo, “Our attention has been drawn to the purported attack on the Lagos state PDP gubernatorial candidate, Jide Adediran, Jandor while on a campaign tour.

“It is important to state that All Progressives Congress , abhors thuggery and any other form of violence in the name of politics.

“However, we find it repulsive that Jandor could level such grievous allegations and conveniently forget to give the names of the victims and the action taken by the battalion of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper