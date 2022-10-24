Countdown to 2022 FIFA World Cup: Team Profile – Iran





By Efosa Taiwo

After an impressive qualification round where they won eight games out 10 to finish top of their group, Iran are among the five nations to represent the Asia continent on football’s world biggest stage.

The Team Melli in their five previous appearances at the World Cup have never gone past the group stage and will be looking at breaking that jinx in Qatar.

Led by former Manchester United coach, Carlos Queiroz and drawn with England, USA and Wales, confidence is high that Iran could pull a major upset in the group and go on to shock the world by qualifying for the knockout stages.

Players to watch out for:

Ehan Hajsafi

Ehan Hajsafi

32 years

Left-Back

Captain of the side and packed with lots of experience under his belt, Ehan Hajsafi will be key to the chances of Iran surpassing their record at the World Cup.

The 32-year-old made his debut for Iran in 2008, making 119 appearances and scoring 7 goals for the Asian nation.

AEK…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper