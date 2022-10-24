Gideon Okeke comes under fire over comment on divorce, privacy





Gideon Okeke

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerians have continued to react to the sudden separation between Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke and his wife Chidera after spending four years of marriage.

Recall that the 31-year-old actor took to his Instagram story to announce the sudden split from his wife on Sunday.

This comes after troubles in their marriage had surfaced earlier in August 2022.

The actor, without disclosing the reason for their separation, urged concerned Nigerians not to react to him, adding they should pray for his family.

The pair had two boys together and were married in 2018.

A section of Nigerians claimed it was not necessary for the actor to publicly disclose his failed marriage if he claimed he wanted privacy, while others lament about the high rate of divorce among celebrity

@princeoliseh said,”Funny people everywhere, “breakfast reach you” make we clap for you? If your marriage failed can’t you respect yourself or you want us to give you an award?…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper