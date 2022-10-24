Lasisi Elenu welcomes first child with fiancee





By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian skit maker, Nosa Afolabi popularly known as Lasisi Elenu has welcomed his first child with his fiancee.

Announcing the news on his Instagram page on Sunday, he noted how blessings come in different shapes and sizes.

The skit-maker said he is short of words as he felt lost just admiring and appreciating the goodness of God.

He further described his wife as ‘one hell of a woman’, whose strength is unarguably from the highest source.

He wrote, “Blessings they say comes in different shapes and sizes, and this time, ours came in the shape of a beautiful, colourful and extraordinary baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasisi Elenu (@lasisielenu) //platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

“I personally had a gase of disbelief when you were born as I was lost got words just admiring and appreciating the goodness of God for a bless this BIG.

“Another bigger blessing is having a strong vessel as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper