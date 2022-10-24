Like US, UK warns citizens over possible attack in Abuja





By Efosa Taiwo

Following reports by the US Embassy that there is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, the United Kingdom has warned its citizens to stay alert.

Recalled that the the United States Embassy on Sunday issued a security alert on elevated risk of terror attacks in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

The UK government, in its reaction, warned its citizens to stay alert, adding that the attacks could be indiscriminate and targeted at western interests.

It said, “Attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect western interests, as well as places visited by tourists.”

In line with the warning from the UK govt, the British High Commission Abuja announced that it will only be open for business for Business Critical Staff only.

It advised the BHC Abuja UKB parents not to send their children to school.

In a short statement, it said, “On Monday 24 October, British High Commission Abuja (BHC) will be open for Business Critical staff only. ALL…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper