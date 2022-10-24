Obidients ‘ll run out of steam, Obaseki mocks Obi-Datti movement





By Nwafor Sunday

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said that Obi-Datti movement popularly known as Obidients will soon run out of steam.

Obaseki disclosed this at the inauguration of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party’s Campaign Council in the state.

Obidients are the supporters of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi.

Since Obi declared interest to contest for presidency in the forthcoming 2023 election, many Nigerian youths have vowed to vote and support his candidacy.

Some have carried different rallies in different states in the country. Many are campaigning for him both in the country and diaspora.

However, having seen the magnitude of crowed Obi controls, Obaseki on Monday advised Nigerians to vote for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, noting that he has the template to make the country better.

He noted that Obidients would soon run out of steam, saying that Nigeria…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper