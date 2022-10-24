Peter Obi seeks urgent declaration of flood disaster emergency





By Dennis Agbo

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi has said that the country ought to have declared flood disaster emergency in some areas of the country.

Obi who paused his National Presidential Campaign to enable him empathize with the victims of the flood disaster in some states of the federation has visited Benue, Bayelsa and Anambra states and said that Federal Government ought to have declared national emergency on the natural disaster.

According to the Labour Party Presidential flag bearer, the damage is much, the havoc is enormous and beyond states and individuals. “The infrastructural damage is extensive”

In all the ravaged areas he visited, Ogbaru in Anambra state, Bayelsa state, Obi was received by excited crowd of leaders and their people who led him first hand through the extensive damage to roads, markets, health and school infrastructure.

In Bayelsa state Governor Duoye Diri explained to Obi the extent of the damage and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper