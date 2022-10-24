Tinubu has capacity to transform Nigeria- Gov Bello’s aide





By Jimoh Babatunde

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Nma Kolo, yesterday, said the party’s presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has the capacity to provide the needed leadership that will restore Nigeria to the path of greatness if he becomes president.

Speaking in Minna, Niger State capital, Kolo said that Tinubu having transformed Lagos as one of the most developed states in Africa has the required knowledge to move the country forward.

The APC chieftain, who described Tinubu as a leader who will unite and move the country forward, urged party members to remain united and focused, as the party moved with Nigerians to victory in 2023.

According to him, the APC presidential candidate has vast experience on how to solve the problems bedeviling the country.

He noted that in spite of the withholding of local governments’ allocation from the Federation Account by the Federal Government during Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper