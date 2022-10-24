‘We need stability, unity,’ UK PM Rishi Sunak tells MPs





Rishi Sunak

The new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has said it is stability and unity will be the utmost priority to unite his Conservative Party and the country together.

Sunak made this announcement in an 86-second speech on Monday as he admitted that the country is faced with a “profound economic challenge.”

The former chancellor also ruled out the opposition asking for a general election after winning the Tory leadership contest following the rival Penny Mordaunt’s failure to win the support of members of Parliament (MPs).

The 42-year-old’s victory came on Diwali, when his ancestry country, India celebrated the festival of lights.

“We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together.

