Why victims of flooding are ignored by FG – Falana





Human rights lawyer Femi Falana SAN has condemned the treatment of victims of flooding across the country, stating that, “During the covid 19 pandemic the Federal Government did not ask the citizens to hold the state governments to account for fund meant for building and equipping hospitals.”

Falana stated this today in a Convocation Lecture titled “Remaking Nigeria: The Youth as Change-Agents”, and delivered the Augustine University, Ilara (AUI) Epe, Lagos.

Falana said, “Instead of inciting citizens to demand explanation which will be ignored by state governments, the Federal Government should submit a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for the investigation of the mismanagement of the ecological fund which is a crime against humanity.”

The paper, read in part: The mismanagement of ecological fund is a crime against humanity because it is responsible for the loss of many lives, displacement of millions of people and destruction of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper