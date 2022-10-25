2023: Why Nigerians should vote  candidate with best experience, achievements -Patriots Roundtable





By Gabriel Olawale

A group, Patriots Roundtable, on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to vote for a presidential candidate with the best experience and achievements during the 2023 election.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu said it was imperative for Nigerians to look at the profiles of candidates who give excellence a pride of place.

The group said the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s manifesto of renewal and prosperity remains more viable and realistic among other candidates.

The statement reads: “We have read thoroughly through the manifestos of all the leading Presidential Candidates. It is a valid position that Party manifestos must leap through the pages of the written words into actualized testimonies before they can be accepted as engines of growth and development.

“Equally, we urge Nigerians to look carefully at the track records of those who are now bringing their manifestos to the public realm. We…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper