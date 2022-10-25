CBN issues Draft Contactless Payments guidelines





Emma Ujah, Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued Draft Guidelines on Contactless Payments, which prides that all such transactions must be linked to accounts with Bank Verification Numbers

In a circular referenced: PSM/DIR/PUB/CIR/01/040 and dated October 17, 2022, the apex bank said that the guidelines were part of its efforts to standardise operations in the payments system and to sustain system’s stability in the country’s banking industry.

Contactless payments involves the consummation of financial transactions without physical contacts between the payer and acquiring devices which have been identified as innovative option for safe and efficient conduct of low-value large volume payments.

It said that the draft guidelines were “conceived to ensure that participants in the contactless payments implement appropriate risk management processes and measures while keeping to best relevant standards.”

According to the circular, only…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper